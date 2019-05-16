Cumberland Farms to Open Its First-Ever AutoSpa Car Wash

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms will open its first AutoSpa car wash in Bridgewater, Mass., on May 22.

Located at 985 Pleasant Street, adjacent to its 1001 Pleasant St. convenience store, the car wash will be open 24 hours a day following a ribbon-cutting event on May 22.

AutoSpa customers can purchase washes at the car wash's pay kiosk, at a Cumberland Farms fuel dispenser when purchasing gas, or inside the c-store at checkout. The car wash features a touchless wash bay and a soft-touch wash bay. Four available wash packages include:

The Works ($19): Hot wax, rainX, wheel brite (soft touch only), seasonal treatment, underbody wash, side blasters, triple foam bath, foam bath (soft touch only), spot-free rinse, high pressure rinse (touchless only), turbo dry

Ultra ($15): rainX, wheel brite (soft touch only), seasonal treatment, underbody wash, side blasters, triple foam bath, foam bath (soft touch only), spot free rinse, high pressure rinse (touchless only), turbo dry

Premium ($12): Underbody wash, side blasters, triple foam bath, foam bath (soft touch only), spot free rinse, high pressure rinse (touchless only), turbo dry

Express ($9): Foam bath (soft touch only), spot free rinse, high pressure rinse (touchless only), turbo dry

The ribbon-cutting event will take place 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on May 22. Attendees will be able to sample Cumberland Farms' menu items, including Mac N' Cheese Bites, pizza and its signature Farmhouse Blend coffee.

The event will also kick off a two-week fundraiser for The Cumberland Farms Military Affinity Group to help support nonprofit organizations that aid disabled veterans. During the fundraiser, $1 from all AutoSpa washes will go directly toward the organization.

"We're excited to open our first AutoSpa," said David Heilbronner, director of brand strategy and advertising at Cumberland Farms. "We hope our customers take advantage of the added convenience that this car wash offers by being located at their local Cumberland Farms where they can also fill-up with fuel and enjoy a meal or a quick snack."

Cumberland Farms operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight Northeast states.