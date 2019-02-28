Cumberland Farms Satisfies Sweet Tooths With New LTO Hot Beverages

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms is expanding its hot beverage offering for a limited time with two cookie-flavored caffeinated additions.

Mint Chocolate Cookie Coffee and Toasted Caramel Coconut Cookie Cappuccino are aimed at customers who have a sweet tooth even during the breakfast daypart, according to the convenience store retailer.

Mint Chocolate Cookie Coffee is made by customizing Cumberland Farms' signature Farmhouse Bold or Blend coffee with a Mint Chocolate Cookie flavor shot. The rich, decadent chocolate flavor is balanced with cooling peppermint. This customized beverage is also available as an iced option.

Toasted Caramel Coconut Cookie Cappuccino is aimed at customers who prefer an espresso-based drink. The "cookieccino" combines toasted coconut with creamy caramel.

Cumberland Farms' hot beverages are available in any size for 99 cents each. They can be customized with extra espresso shots, milk or cream for no extra cost.

Westborough-based Cumberland Farms operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight Northeast states.