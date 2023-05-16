Customers Win Big at Yesway & Allsup's Stores

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway and Allsup's Convenience Stores are proving to be lucky for lottery players as three winners hit Texas-sized jackpots in the Lone Star State in March.

A Hereford resident purchased a prize-winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $200,000,000 Cash Blowout. The ticket was purchased at the Allsup's located at 515 S 25 Mile Ave. in the city of Panhandle.

Nextm a lucky Yesway customer in Lamesa bought a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at the Yesway located at 1111 Seminole Road. This is the fourth of eight top prizes claimed for this game.

Finally, in Rule, Texas, a lottery winner scored big when they purchased a Texas Lottery Monopoly scratch-off ticket at the Allsup's located at 508 Union Ave. The customer claimed a cash prize worth $250,000.

"We love our customers, and we're proud to be a lucky location for our customers to purchase their lottery tickets," said Yesway Chief Marketing Officer Derek Gaskins. "Yesway and Allsup's are truly great places to play and win."

Yesway and Allsup's proved to be lucky to customers and lottery players across their operational footprint in 2022. Last year, big winners included:

One customer purchased a $1 million prize-winning ticket in the $1,000,000 Crossword game at the Allsup's store located at 416 W. Wilson Street in Borger, Texas;

The Allsup's store on Hall Street in Bangs, Texas, sold a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket;

A customer won $45,458 in the Iowa Lottery's Jackpot Party InstaPlay game at a Yesway store in Marshalltown, Iowa; and

In the same town, another Yesway customer won $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Big Money" $3 scratch-off ticket game.

Yesway offers a variety of instant lottery games to customers across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. In addition, casino-style rooms with 10 slot machines each are available at the company's stores in South Dakota.

Established in 2015, Yesway operates 438 convenience stores across a nine-state footprint under the Yesway and Allsup's banners.