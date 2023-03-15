Yesway to Relaunch Loyalty Program

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway is switching to Stuzo's Wallet Steering solution to power and relaunch the company's customer loyalty program.

"We're thrilled to partner with Stuzo and relaunch our programs with their Wallet Steering capabilities," said Darrin Samaha, vice president of marketing at Yesway. "We're confident we can build on our past success and scale up our program compared to where we are today in ways that matter most to our business — member count and transaction volume paired with profitable incremental bottom line growth."

Yesway will leverage Stuzo's solution to understand the incremental wallet opportunity it has with its customers on both a one-to-one and wallet-by-wallet basis. The retailer will use the new software solution to activate this data in real time in order to increase its share of customer wallets.

"Yesway is one of the fastest growing and most frequently honored convenience brands in our industry, led by a number of the most well revered leaders in our industry," said Jake Kiser, chief customer officer at Stuzo. "It is our honor to help the entire Yesway team turbocharge business outcomes and support them through significant growth in the coming years."

The loyalty and rewards program space has seen a considerable amount of activity over the past year, with major convenience store brands experimenting with beverage subscription programs and adding promotions aimed at electric vehicle drivers. Stuzo's solutions have also been adapted by other large retailers, including by Marathon Petroleum Corp. in 2022.

Solution provider Stuzo empowers convenience and fuel retailers to gain more share of wallet and customer lifetime value with its unified Open Commerce products and program management services.

Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.