Cutlerease Triple-Tower Base Stand

Waddington North America, a Novolex brand, released a new stand for Cutlerease, a patented dispenser that offers customers one disposable utensil at a time. The stand is available in the triple-tower base to hold forks, knives, spoons, or any combination of the three types of utensils. Standing 28 inches high, Cutlerease is both sturdy and easy to assemble and can be set up anywhere, saving even more space for foodservice operations. This triple stand adds to the versatile Cutlerease line-up, which includes single and double bases that are ideal for small counters.



