Daelmans Jumbo Stroopwafel Duo Packs

Daelmans is expanding distribution for its Jumbo Stroopwafel Duo Packs in convenience stores across the country. Available in Caramel and Chocolate-Caramel varieties, the Duo Packs each contain two jumbo stroopwafels, which are larger than competitive brands, provide greater value, and can be warmed atop most to-go cups without falling in, according to the maker. The Duo Packs come packaged in convenient tabletop displays, including a custom, two-tier rack that allows stores to feature both the Caramel and Chocolate-Caramel varieties in the same footprint. All Daelmans Stroopwafels contain no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, trans-fats or GMOs. They are certified RSPO, UTZ/Rainforest Alliance, and Kosher-Dairy.