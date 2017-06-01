Dakota Control Label Beverages

Berner Food & Beverage LLC, a private label and contract manufacturing supplier of quality food and beverage products, introduces the "Dakota" line of control label beverages. According to the company, this line eliminates developmental costs so that convenience retailers can sell a great-tasting, national brand equivalent product that has the same quality consumers expect. Available shelf-stable beverages include a full line of milk-based ready-to-drink (RTD) coffees, protein drinks, teas and other low-acid beverages. Berner's new facilities are SQF Level III certified and offer processing capabilities to deliver a large variety of retort can and glass RTD beverages.