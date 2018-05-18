DAS Cos. Puts 2018 Travel Center Show in the Record Books

LANCASTER, Pa. — Building relationships and experiencing new product trends and innovation were on the agenda on the record-breaking 2018 DAS Travel Center Show.

Hosted by DAS Cos. Inc., the invitation-only event brought together nearly 500 attendees with 200–plus brands. The show took place May 9-10 at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square/Lancaster County Convention Center in downtown Lancaster.

According to the DAS Cos., the show provided an opportunity for the attendees, representing more than 2,500 store fronts, to view the latest in trends, innovation and technologies and build relationships and establish partnerships to improve their business.

"This year's Travel Center Show provided a way for us to build on our relationships with our partners," said Chuck White, vice president, brand and marketing for DAS Cos. "We want to continue to provide our retail partners with opportunities to differentiate them in the marketplace, so they in turn can deliver an experience to their shoppers."

The show opened with an interactive Merchandising Workshop that brought merchandising experts together to provide key insights into store planning and layouts to improve the customer experience.

The keynote speaker, Don Longo, editorial director for Convenience Store News, highlighted evolving convenience retailing trends and how to provide a productive shopping experience for the customer.

Other seminars reviewed the latest in product innovation, loyalty, and concluded with a panel of experts who provided insights into the traveler on today's highways.

The 2018 Merchandising Solutions showcase featured new product line ups from Treasure Cove, Black Canyon Outfitters, MobleSpec and RoadKing, and a new CB Wall display. Other visually appealing, turn-key solutions that embraced shopper-centric thinking to engage and influence customer behavior were also available for customers to view and engage.

While at the show, attendees had the opportunity to sign up for the RoadPro Rewards retail partner program. The program allows retailers to be part of national campaigns that gain national recognition without losing their independent pride, according to DAS Cos.

Attendees also voted for their top picks in the New Product Gallery provided by industry leading brands and took part in more than 2,500 show-only deals.

Day one wrapped up with a networking cocktail reception and dinner, followed by a casino night.

Day two brought a chance to win prizes such as a Yeti cooler, $500 Marriott gift card, Nintendo Switch, and a Go Pro Camera. The show concluded with a reception where attendees received Downtown Dollars to use for a night out in Lancaster.

"It was a great event and a perfect opportunity to host our customers and to have DAS and our vendors showcase some of the new products and innovation coming to market," said Steve Birli, vice president of travel centers at DAS Cos. "It is beneficial to have the travel centers and convenience stores together to share ideas and to build relationships."

Palmyra-based DAS Cos. is a full-service marketing and supply chain portfolio company. Privately held, it designs, imports, and distributes truck and auto supplies, travel gear, and mobile electronics that offer safety, convenience, comfort and connectedness to on-the-go consumers, through a series of channel partnerships, including travel centers, convenience stores, heavy duty trucking, and electronics and specialty retailers.