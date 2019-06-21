Dash In Debuts Car Wash Club at Newest Neighborhood Concept Store

LA PLATA, Md. — Convenience store retailer Dash In introduced its Splash In Unlimited Car Wash Club with the opening of its latest neighborhood concept store in Clinton.

According to the company, the location in Clinton served as the debut of its first Splash In ECO Tunnel Conveyor Car Wash and Unlimited Car Wash Club. In all, there are 42 Splash In locations across the Mid-Atlantic region.

The car wash membership club offers subscriptions to three levels of unlimited car wash packages, including The Best, The Boost and The Basic.

"The Splash In Unlimited Car Wash Club is an easy and cost-effective way to meet our customer's total car-wash needs, allowing them to wash and vacuum their vehicle every day for the price of essentially two single washes," said Mike Mulhern, director of Splash In ECO Car Wash.

The 85-foot eco tunnel conveyor car wash sits on the new Dash In lot and features a belt conveyor capable of washing low-profile vehicles and dual rear wheel pickup trucks. The Belanger Spin Rite wash equipment uses soft foam brushes with gentle rotations to get maximum coverage on the vehicle. The 12 free vacuum stalls have weather resistant canopies and overhead hose arches.

Situated on two acres, Dash In's latest c-store boasts 16 fueling positions. The retailer held a grand opening celebration on June 14.

"We built this new neighborhood location from the ground up for busy, time-stretched Prince George's County residents and visitors who are looking to simplify their days," said Dash In President Julian B. Wills. "Whether a quick bite from our Craveable Menu, fuel for a vehicle, or a frequent car wash, this new, fully integrated site provides a one-stop shop to meet everyone's needs."

Foodservice Firsts

The location also features the c-store retailer's Craveable made-to-order menu prepared in an open kitchen, along with a fresh made-in-house grab-and-go menu. In addition to breakfast all-day, the Clinton Dash In Craveable menu includes a new sandwich offering, the Dash In French Dip Sub.

It also debuts the Dash In Fresh Bowls. Available options are:

The Fresh Bowl Cranberry Salad, which features all-white chicken salad tossed with dried cranberries, red onion, a hint of lime and a flaky croissant on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce.

The Fresh Bowl Tuna Salad, which features albacore tuna, red onions, and hard-boiled eggs blended together on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with fresh tomatoes.

The Clinton Dash In location is open 24 hours a day, with the Splash In ECO Car Wash open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Dash In, a Wills Group company, has more than 50 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. La Plata-based Wills Group nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Washes and SMO Motor Fuels.