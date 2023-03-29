Advertisement
03/29/2023

Dash In Debuts New Store Experience

The retail introduces a reimagined layout and rebranded visual identity with a new Virginia location.
New Dash In Chantilly Location

CHANTILLY, Va. Dash In unveiled a new convenience store in Chantilly, Va., featuring a reimagined store experience and a new menu comprised of wholesome food made on site. 

The 5,600 square-foot store, located at Gateway Village on Gum Spring Road, also includes 17 fueling positions and a newly branded Splash In ECO Car Wash, as well as both in-store seating and an outdoor patio. 

"The new Dash In is a result of a five-year journey throughout which we worked together across the Wills Group to completely reimagine the store experience for our guests," said Wills Group President and Chief Operating Officer Julian B. Wills. 

The newest Dash In location presents a distinct environment, featuring natural wood exterior finishes, polished concrete floors and line of sight throughout the store. Dash In's open kitchen remains at the center of the experience, flanked by a beverage wall on one side, and a beer cave and wine selections on the other.

New Dash In Logo

The new location also unveiled the renewed Dash In and Splash In ECO Car Wash visual identities. The new Dash In brand features a script font, an updated warm color palette and a map marker. Meanwhile, the new 48-foot-long roll-over Splash In ECO Car Wash is open seven days a week and features four vacuum stations.

The all-new menu expands on Dash In's signature Craveable menu and features specialty burgers — including the limited-edition Spike Burger, a collaboration between Dash In and celebrity chef Spike Mendelson — chips and baked goods made on site, as well as fresh-to-go offerings, such as main course salads and kitchen bowls. The store also features a self-serve, automated shake and smoothie machine that prepares more than 40 different beverages to order.

Dash In will host a grand opening event on March 31 for the Loudoun community with the ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. Mendelsohn and Wills will unveil the new Spike Burger, while the Dash In community engagement program will honor Dulles South Food Pantry, Keep Loudoun Beautiful and Loudoun Hunger Relief. Guests can grab free food samplings, car washes and giveaways throughout the day.

Dash In, a Wills Group company, has more than 55 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. La Plata, Md.-based Wills Group has nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Washes and SMO Motor Fuels.

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement