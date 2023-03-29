Dash In Debuts New Store Experience

CHANTILLY, Va. — Dash In unveiled a new convenience store in Chantilly, Va., featuring a reimagined store experience and a new menu comprised of wholesome food made on site.

The 5,600 square-foot store, located at Gateway Village on Gum Spring Road, also includes 17 fueling positions and a newly branded Splash In ECO Car Wash, as well as both in-store seating and an outdoor patio.

"The new Dash In is a result of a five-year journey throughout which we worked together across the Wills Group to completely reimagine the store experience for our guests," said Wills Group President and Chief Operating Officer Julian B. Wills.

The newest Dash In location presents a distinct environment, featuring natural wood exterior finishes, polished concrete floors and line of sight throughout the store. Dash In's open kitchen remains at the center of the experience, flanked by a beverage wall on one side, and a beer cave and wine selections on the other.