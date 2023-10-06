Dash In Parent Company Earns Top Workplaces in Retail Nod

LA PLATA, Md. — The Wills Group, parent company to Dash In convenience stores, ranked No. 14 on Fortune and Great Place to Work's 2023 Best Workplaces in Retail List. This marks the first time the Wills Group and Dash In were selected for the best retail workplace category.

The Best Workplaces in Retail award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 133,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the retail industry.

The list is highly competitive and is determined via Great Place to Work's proprietary For All methodology, which evaluates and certifies thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. The survey generally generates more than 1.3 million responses, gathering data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

"We are honored to be recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune on the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail List," said Blackie Wills, president and CEO of the Wills Group. "Today's announcement is a result of the collective commitment across the Wills Group and Dash In to continue to invest in and support the most important asset in any retail organization — our people."

The Wills Group earned Great Place to Work certification as one of the nation's top employers in 2022 and 2023. In 2023, 87 percent of employees agreed that the Wills Group and Dash In have special and unique benefits, with 89 percent agreeing that they were made to feel welcome upon joining the company. Additionally, 87 percent noted feeling good about how the organization contributes to the community through its Community Engagement initiatives.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifiers.

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in La Plata, family-owned the Wills Group operates nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including the Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash and SMO Motor Fuels banners.

Dash In currently operates more than 55 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.