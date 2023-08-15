Dash In Taps GSP for Retail Marketing Services

LA PLATA, Md. — The Wills Group's Dash In stores selected GSP to provide retail marketing services at the chain's 55 locations.

The program for Dash In will use GSP's AccuStore, a retail marketing platform that also assists with sustainable marketing programs by delivering only what is needed to reduce waste. According to the company, the program can deliver point-of-purchase and in store-specific shipments with marketing guides tailored to the needs of each store.

"The plan forward for Dash In stores requires prescience from our corporate partners," said Gaurang Maniar, executive director of marketing at Dash In. "GSP provides the innovation needed to deliver our company goals."

In March, Dash In opened its new-to-industry location in Chantilly, Va., a "third-generation" convenience store concept. The location featured new visual identities for both the Dash In and Splash In ECO Car Wash brands, alongside an updated and expanded menu. The company was also named Prepared Food Innovators of the Year as part of the 2023 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards program.

"Dash In has reset standards on what customers should expect in their stores, especially on the east coast," said Dave Johnson, chief customer officer at GSP. "We've built a very forward-thinking sign program that will drive value for Dash In and delight their shoppers."

Founded in 1978, GSP delivers store-specific in-store marketing programs to more than 70,000 retail locations from their four G7 print and fulfillment facilities throughout the United States. The company also offers turnkey design, manufacturing and installation for full-scale store remodels and décor refreshes. Its subsidiaries include Great Big Pictures and Custom Color, which supply graphics, visual merchandising and retail execution to leading consumer and retail brands throughout the U.S.

Dash In, a Wills Group company, has more than 55 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. La Plata-based Wills Group has nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Washes and SMO Motor Fuels.