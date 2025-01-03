DEI Efforts Face Headwinds Among U.S. Employees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — American workers' opinions on the role of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts in the workplace have become more negative since 2023, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Compared with February 2023, workers are now somewhat more likely to say that focusing on increasing DEI at work is mainly a bad thing, and their company or organization pays too much attention to increasing DEI.

In a separate survey, Pew Research Center asked Americans overall — regardless of their employment status — about their views on the impact of DEI practices in the workplace. In their responses, more Americans say DEI practices help rather than hurt Black, Hispanic and Asian men and women, as well as White women. In turn, far more Americans said DEI hurts White men than say it helps them (36% vs. 14%, respectively).

These findings come from two recent surveys: one conducted among U.S. workers in October 2024 and another among U.S. adults in September 2024. Additional findings come from a previous Pew Research Center survey of U.S. workers conducted in February 2023.

Workers' Views on DEI in the Workplace

About half of workers (52%) now say focusing on increasing DEI at work is mainly a good thing, down from 56% in February 2023. The share of workers who say this is a bad thing (21%) is up 5 points since last year. About a quarter (26%) say focusing on DEI is neither good nor bad.

Women, Democrats and Black, Hispanic and Asian workers are among the groups most likely to say focusing on increasing DEI in the workplace is a good thing, as was the case in 2023.

Republicans and men continue to be among the groups of workers most likely to see DEI efforts as a bad thing, and their views have become more negative since last year:

About four in 10 Republican and Republican-leaning workers (42%) now say focusing on DEI is a bad thing, up from 30% last year.

The share of Republicans who offer a neutral view has dropped 8 points, while the share who see it as a good thing is virtually unchanged.

Among employed men, 29% say focusing on DEI is a bad thing, up from 23% who said the same in February 2023.

The share of male workers who see DEI as a good thing has dropped 6 points to 44% today compared to 50% in 2023.

Asian workers have also become less likely since 2023 to see DEI efforts as a good thing: 57% of Asian workers say this, down from 72%. More Asian workers now offer a neutral view of DEI than did so last year. About three in 10 (28%) now say focusing on DEI is neither good nor bad when compared with 18% in 2023.