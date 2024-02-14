Del Taco Expands in the Convenience Channel

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — Mexican quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain Del Taco is moving into a new market: convenience stores.

The California-based company recently held a double grand opening at two Arizona c-store locations in White Hills and Littlefield. Both restaurants are located at TA Express locations, with the Littlefield site featuring a drive-thru.

The channel expansion follows a year of record-breaking growth at Del Taco and represents further growth opportunities through store models such as its fresh flex design, according to the company.

Del Taco joins Bojangles as a QSR brand targeting travel centers as a growth area, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Outside the convenience channel, Del Taco is about to expand into multiple new states. Last November, its parent company Jack in the Box announced 138 new restaurant commitments in Wyoming, Texas and Montana, plus 52 new locations in Florida, reported Cowboy State Daily. Meanwhile, Jack in the Box plans to add 123 new restaurants in the United States and 22 locations in Mexico.

"The response in new markets, for both brands, has continued to exceed our expectations," said Jack in the Box Chief Development Officer Tim Linderman. "We have developed a strong playbook for how to best open and sustain new market entry. We've been on an incredible roll since our development program started in 2021, and our 2023 results demonstrated that our momentum has continued."

Additionally, Del Taco's first North Carolina restaurant is slated to open in Sanford, reported WSOC Charlotte. Planning documents from a February meeting of the Sanford/Lee County Technical Review Committee indicate the company plans to construct a 2,021-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru at 3116 South Horner Blvd.

Del Taco is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary with special limited-time offers, including a partnership with Stone Brewing that uses the brewery's Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager in the brand's popular fish tacos.