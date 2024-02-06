TXB Refreshes 10 C-stores in South Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Born (TXB) is transforming more locations to reflect the brand's fresh and innovative offerings.

Ten TXB convenience stores in south Texas have been upgraded, giving them a modern look and feel, as well as a variety of new foodservice offerings.

The updated stores are located at:

500 West Thornton St., Three Rivers 801 West Lafayette, Laredo 7045 North Highway 35, Laredo 780 Carter St., Asherton (includes a Subway) 401 North 1st Street, Carrizo Springs (includes a Subway) 1901 U.S. 83 North, Crystal City (includes a Subway and a Church's Chicken) 1900 U.S. 83 North, Crystal City 481 U.S. 57 North, La Pryor (includes a Subway) 2757 North Veterans Blvd., Eagle Pass (includes a Subway and a Papa John's) 2196 El Indio Highway, Eagle Pass (includes a Subway restaurant)

"We are proud to give our south Texas locations a makeover to accurately reflect our brand and mission," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. "This rebrand is more than just a different logo or name; this is a true reflection of who we are as a company. We've become famous for our fresh-made, non-GMO, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site, and our line of private label products including salsa, jerky, tea, water, coffee and more. We want our guests to have the absolute best experience and our rebrand reflects the TXB mission to Leave 'em Better."

Two of the 10 upgraded stores feature a variety of fresh-made food items, such as hand-breaded, juicy jumbo chicken tenders, and handmade quesadillas made-to-order on hand-pressed tortillas.

The stores will also feature TXB's recently expanded private label line, which features items that are locally sourced, manufactured, produced, bottled or bagged.

Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB operates 47 c-stores throughout Texas and Oklahoma.