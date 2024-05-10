Demand for EV Charging at the Workplace Increases

"As more and more drivers embrace electric vehicles, it's critical that charging be accessible anywhere a driver needs it," said Rich Mohr, senior vice president, Americas at ChargePoint. "While workplaces have offered EV charging as an amenity for years, we're seeing a clear need for more chargers in order to meet the driver demand, and quickly."

Office charging stations are a desirable amenity for companies seeking to attract top talent, with many employers offering free charging for their employees as a beneficial perk, according to the report. ChargePoint data shows this is the case with 69% of workplace sessions being free in 2023.

Notably, ChargePoint data highlights that the workplace was the second most popular charging location (27%) after home charging (39%).

"Building owners and occupiers alike are adding amenities that encourage greater office attendance, and EV charging fits that need well," said CBRE Global Head of EV Charging Scott Howard. "EV drivers prefer to recharge — or top off — their vehicles far more frequently than do drivers of conventional vehicles. Thus, allowing employees and tenants to charge while they’re at work is a huge advantage, especially for drivers with longer commutes."

The full report is available here.

