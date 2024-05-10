Demand for EV Charging at the Workplace Increases

There was a 64% gain in charging sessions at office buildings in 2023.
Danielle Romano
EV charging at office building

CAMPBELL, Calif. — Charging stations are becoming a desirable amenity for companies as the demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging at the workplace increases.

According to a new report from charging solutions provider ChargePoint and commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE Group Inc., in 2023 there was an increase in charging station utilization at the workplace at nearly three times the rate of increase in charging station installations.

Based on 2023 ChargePoint sessions across thousands of office buildings in the United States, the research revealed a 64% gain in charging sessions vs. a 22% growth of new charging ports. Similarly, ChargePoint's network charging data showed a nearly 30% increase in the average number of unique drivers using workplace charging ports throughout last year.

"As more and more drivers embrace electric vehicles, it's critical that charging be accessible anywhere a driver needs it," said Rich Mohr, senior vice president, Americas at ChargePoint. "While workplaces have offered EV charging as an amenity for years, we're seeing a clear need for more chargers in order to meet the driver demand, and quickly."

Office charging stations are a desirable amenity for companies seeking to attract top talent, with many employers offering free charging for their employees as a beneficial perk, according to the report. ChargePoint data shows this is the case with 69% of workplace sessions being free in 2023. 

Notably, ChargePoint data highlights that the workplace was the second most popular charging location (27%) after home charging (39%).

"Building owners and occupiers alike are adding amenities that encourage greater office attendance, and EV charging fits that need well," said CBRE Global Head of EV Charging Scott Howard. "EV drivers prefer to recharge — or top off — their vehicles far more frequently than do drivers of conventional vehicles. Thus, allowing employees and tenants to charge while they’re at work is a huge advantage, especially for drivers with longer commutes."

The full report is available here.

Dallas-based CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.

Headquartered in Campbell, ChargePoint is committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. 

