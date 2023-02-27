Diebold Nixdorf DN Series Easy One

Diebold Nixdorf introduced its newest checkout platform, the DN Series Easy One, the latest member of its DN Series Easy family. Designed for retail environments where maximum flexibility is required, the Easy One can be configured for assisted, semi-assisted or full self-service checkout while offering various options for peripherals and mounting. Featuring clip-on, clip-off modularity, the most compact solution in the DN Series can connect consumer and attendant screens, printers or scanners. It can also be wall-mounted, pole-mounted, used as a furniture-agnostic tabletop device or in conjunction with a cash rack. The modular hardware design enables flexible configuration for multiple journey types and retail environments, avoiding costly customizations, according to the company.