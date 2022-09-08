Diebold Nixdorf Vynamic Digital Receipt

Diebold Nixdorf launched Vynamic Digital Receipt, a sustainable solution to reduce the amounts of thermal paper receipts. With Vynamic Digital Receipt, consumers can receive digital receipts via QR code at the point-of-sale (POS) without the need to register or via their retailer's app, so they have it available whenever necessary. Additionally, convenience store retailers can easily add accessible promotions and offers to strengthen customer loyalty while significantly saving costs and reducing their environmental impact. Diebold Nixdorf integrated Vynamic Digital Receipt into its POS solution ecosystem of the cloud-native Vynamic Retail Platform.