Disney’s Frozen 2 Character Novelty Items

Just in time for the release of Disney's "Frozen 2," in theaters starting Nov. 22, CandyRific debuts a line of novelty items featuring characters from the film. The line includes fans, light and sound wands, fanimation fans, gummy boxes, and new snow globe packaging. Each fan and light and sound wand contains 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $4.99, while each fanimation fan contains 0.28 ounces of candies for a SRP of $5.99. The gummy boxes contain 6 ounces of gummy candy and have a SRP of $2.99. The fans and light and sound wands are shipped as six 12-count displays per case, the fanimation fans are shipped in four 12-count displays per case, and the gummy boxes are shipped as 24 die-cut character-shaped boxes per case.