Djeep Lighters

Djeep, a BIC brand, is reigniting its presence in the United States with a new distribution strategy and fresh product collections. Four new design collections will be available at launch, including the marble-themed Elegant series, the whimsical floral graphics of the Vibrant series, the sophisticated yet understated metallic pallet of the Bold series, and the Limited Edition series, which will refresh regularly to reflect current events and consumer trends, according to the company. The lighters will be available at a broad selection of several convenience, e-commerce, and retail stores following an initial rollout at 7-Eleven stores and on Amazon.com.