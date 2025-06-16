Does Your Store Pass the Generation Taste Test?

Understanding Each Generation's Journey

The customer journey is at the heart of it all and it is very fragmented right now, noted Jeannie Amerson, an executive consultant with W. Capra, specializing in retail technology. "It makes it tough when you're adding a loyalty program because you have to approach these generational consumers at different levels," she explained.

Amerson outlined some of the key differences between the generations in relation to the customer journey:

Boomers prefer a certain way of shopping, which has been disrupted and changed, and they want clearer paths. They rely on the in-store experience to make decisions and/or look for something in stores after seeing it on TV.

Gen X is blending traditional and digital touchpoints. They've often researched a product online before making the purchase in-store.

Millennials are experts in navigating a nonlinear brand journey and have engaged with brands across all touchpoints. They want to be marketed to on social media by peers and influencers, and prefer a lot of user-generated content.

Gen Z is very experienced in a highly fragmented journey, often discovering brands on social media and valuing that interactive experience across brands.

"It is really hard in our environment to create a uniformed customer experience across all of these different touchpoints," Amerson observed. "The consumer today wants to be talked to individually; that's a massive undertaking."

She advised retailers to make sure they are customizing their content by individual generations, using the right channels and reinforcing that with consistency within each generation to build trust.

Amerson also compared online food platform preferences by generation:

Gen Z is most engaged with online food ordering, using third-party apps such as DoorDash and Uber Eats weekly, and frequently engaging with loyalty/branded mobile apps from retailers.

Millennials adopted online ordering early and use it regularly, but they are also using subscriptions like Hello Fresh. They prefer mobile apps over desktop apps.

Gen X uses online ordering platforms, but often from food ordering platforms, a website or on a branded app. They prefer desktop apps.

Boomers are the slowest adopters; they don't trust the systems or technology is inconvenient for them. They use online ordering occasionally.

Lens Layering

Generational preferences offer sound insight, echoed Richard Poye, a trained chef and founder of the Food Trends Think Tank. But he warned retailers not to look through a single lens. "If you oversimplify, you can really be challenged with a generational lens, especially for [chains] operating across wide geographies or serving varied economic demographics," he said.

Poye offered hatch chili peppers as an example, noting that a customer in New Mexico who grew up with fire-roasted chilis is probably going to like them, whereas a customer of the same age, income and political affiliation in Atlanta, who probably has never eaten a hatch chili, might be afraid to try them.

C-store brands that expand regionally and through acquisitions are likely to learn this lesson. "Geographic bias has to be factored in," Poye noted.

Customer preference testing is a great starting point, but layers must be added on. He recommended TURF (Total Unduplicated Reach and Frequency) analysis for retailers trying to streamline a new menu. This can help them identify the optimal combination of menu items to reach the maximum number of unique customers.

"The idea is adding new items without cannibalizing," he said. "TURF analysis helps you take the guesswork out of menu development and win more customers."

It's not about pleasing everybody, he cautioned, adding that retailers who attempt to do so won't have a clear strategy and will end up wasting a lot of food.

"Go and eat in local restaurants," he advised, noting that when retailers expand into a new environment, the best menus grow from the intersection of generational preferences with regional understanding and culinary curiosity.

Rutter's Enhanced Experience

Just because its roots date back to 1747 doesn't mean that York, Pa.-based Rutter's isn't focused on the upcoming generations. In fact, it's just the opposite.

Philip Santini, senior director of advertising and foodservice, shared the modern features of Rutter's new 14,000-square-foot prototype store, which features the 1747 Bar and Lounge.

1747 has 20 unique TVs, gaming terminals, tickers on the walls for promotional engagement, and the ability to enjoy coffee or an adult beverage plus food from Rutter's made-for-you menu while playing and watching. The bar and lounge blends the energy of a sports bar with the ease and accessibility of a c-store — and clearly targets a younger adult crowd.

"It's really a sight to see," Santini stated.

Limited-time food offers and menu items that can be built upon are other ways Rutter's is enhancing its customer experience for upcoming generations. Santini cited bologna and cheese sandwiches with potato chips inside, a chicken/avocado/bacon wrap, a fish and chips submarine sandwich, and a crab mac and cheese wrap as examples.

"These are all things that are going to increase our graphic excitement — photography communication is a very important way to talk to the next generation," he said.

What's not exciting anymore in the Rutter's world: loyalty cards. "We're really pushing the app first. App-focused data and graphics are now central to our loyalty offering and personalized offers," Santini said. "This is the path, the direction we need to take for years and years to come." He added that in addition to its loyalty program, the app will drive personalization and streamline foodservice for future generations.

The 10th annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange event, held May 8-9 in Denver, was an exclusive networking and experience-focused conference that gave attendees actionable knowledge and research to strengthen their foodservice business.

Sponsors of the 2025 Convenience Foodservice Exchange included gold sponsors Hunt Brothers Pizza, Johnsonville Foodservice, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, LSI Industries, Steritech, Stuffed Foods, Sugar Foods, SupplyIt by Jera Concepts and BOHA!; silver sponsors J&J Snack Foods Corp., Vollrath and Chester's Chicken; and Innovation Zone sponsor Upshop.