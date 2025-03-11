Rutter's Adds Entertainment to the Store Experience

In addition to boasting 14,000 square feet, the new experience will feature:

A large selection of adult beverages, spanning an extensive list of canned cocktails, beer and wine.

A high-energy atmosphere with more than 20 65-inch high-definition TVs, so sports fans never miss a second of the game.

Live sports tickers with real-time updates, allowing fans to stay on top of the latest scores, breaking news and game stats without having to check their phones.

Five video gaming terminals.

[PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Rutter's Video Gaming Rooms]

In addition to the entertainment space, the new Rutter's will offer made-to-order food, beer caves, fuel and more.

Rutter's first two locations featuring the innovative concept are scheduled to open this spring in Johnstown, Pa., and Milton, Pa.

Last spring, Rutter's broke ground on a new prototype store, which the company noted at the time would have "game-changing features" and would be an entirely new look for the chain.

Headquartered in York, Rutter’s operates 89 c-stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of businesses, the Rutter's Companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, a real estate company and a children’s charity.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter's 278-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.