 Skip to main content

Rutter's Adds Entertainment to the Store Experience

A new design will blend the energy of a sports bar with the ease and accessibility of a c-store.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Rutter's bar & lounge rendering
Rutter's bar and lounge experience will boast a high-energy atmosphere.

YORK, Pa. — A year after Rutter's wrote its "second story," the convenience store chain is introducing another new store experience.

Rutter's is bringing a premium entertainment experience into the c-store. The bar and lounge concept serves as a one-of-a-kind destination, blending the energy of a sports bar with the ease and accessibility of a c-store, the company stated. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

In addition to boasting 14,000 square feet, the new experience will feature:

  • A large selection of adult beverages, spanning an extensive list of canned cocktails, beer and wine.
  • A high-energy atmosphere with more than 20 65-inch high-definition TVs, so sports fans never miss a second of the game.
  • Live sports tickers with real-time updates, allowing fans to stay on top of the latest scores, breaking news and game stats without having to check their phones.
  • Five video gaming terminals.

[PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Rutter's Video Gaming Rooms]

In addition to the entertainment space, the new Rutter's will offer made-to-order food, beer caves, fuel and more.

Rutter's first two locations featuring the innovative concept are scheduled to open this spring in Johnstown, Pa., and Milton, Pa.

Last spring, Rutter's broke ground on a new prototype store, which the company noted at the time would have "game-changing features" and would be an entirely new look for the chain.

Headquartered in York, Rutter’s operates 89 c-stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of businesses, the Rutter's Companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, a real estate company and a children’s charity. 

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter's 278-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Couche-Tard Makes Moves in Japan

A new subsidiary is the first step in establishing an office in the country.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Owl logo

Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

The withdrawal of a $58B management buyout offer removes key competition for the global chain.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Seven & i Reportedly to See Changes at the Top

Inside sources say president and CEO Ryuichi Isaka will step down and be replaced by a current board member; however, the company said no decision has been made.
Seven & i Holdings Logo

Family Express Begins Expansion With New Prototype

The chain's first prefabricated and modularized convenience store will open in Ligonier, Ind.
Family Express store prototype

Seven & i Holdings & Couche-Tard Explore Possible Divestitures

The companies will collaborate on identifying stores that could be sold, as well as potential buyers.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds