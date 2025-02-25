 Skip to main content

Dollar General Grows Fresh Product Distribution Network

A new distribution center supports DG Fresh, DG Private Fleet and the retailer's traditional supply chain.
Angela Hanson
Ribbon-cutting at Dollar General's new distribution center
The new, state-of-the-art distribution center clocks in at approximately 1 million square feet.

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. launched expanded support for its fresh offerings with the Feb. 22 opening of a new distribution center in North Little Rock, Ark. 

The state-of-the-art facility supports the distribution of the company's DG Fresh network, which provides perishable products to stores, as well as its traditional supply chain and the DG Private Fleet. 

The retailer held a grand opening celebration with employees, their families, and local and state elected officials. The special event also included a donation to the Arkansas Food Bank to help fight food insecurity and extend the company's mission of Serving Others.

"We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of our first Arkansas distribution center in North Little Rock, together with our team and their families," said Rod West, executive vice president of global supply chain at Dollar General.

"This facility looks to better support our store teams and customers by combining the functionalities of our traditional, DG Fresh and Private Fleet distribution channels," West continued. "We are honored and humbled by our partnership among federal, state and local officials, as well as local nonprofit organizations that continue to support our investment and continued service in the Natural State."

At approximately 1 million square feet, the distribution center represents an approximate $160 million investment in Pulaski County, where it is expected to create approximately 300 new jobs at full capacity.

"Fifty years after the first Dollar General opened in Arkansas, we are proud to welcome their first-ever distribution center in the Natural State," said Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders. "Central Arkansas is where America's road, river, and rail come together, and with my administration's investments in education and workforce training, companies from across the country and world are deciding to put down roots."

Dollar General provided a $20,000 donation to the Arkansas Food Bank as part of the festivities to help address food insecurity and nourish neighbors in need. In total, Dollar General stores and the North Little Rock distribution center have donated the equivalent of more than 300,000 meals — or approximately 400,000 pounds of food — to the Arkansas Food Bank, the company said.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Goodlettsville, Dollar General operates more than 19,000 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, as well as Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico.

