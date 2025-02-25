Dollar General Grows Fresh Product Distribution Network

The new, state-of-the-art distribution center clocks in at approximately 1 million square feet.

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. launched expanded support for its fresh offerings with the Feb. 22 opening of a new distribution center in North Little Rock, Ark.

The state-of-the-art facility supports the distribution of the company's DG Fresh network, which provides perishable products to stores, as well as its traditional supply chain and the DG Private Fleet.

The retailer held a grand opening celebration with employees, their families, and local and state elected officials. The special event also included a donation to the Arkansas Food Bank to help fight food insecurity and extend the company's mission of Serving Others.

"We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of our first Arkansas distribution center in North Little Rock, together with our team and their families," said Rod West, executive vice president of global supply chain at Dollar General.

