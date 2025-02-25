Dollar General Grows Fresh Product Distribution Network
"This facility looks to better support our store teams and customers by combining the functionalities of our traditional, DG Fresh and Private Fleet distribution channels," West continued. "We are honored and humbled by our partnership among federal, state and local officials, as well as local nonprofit organizations that continue to support our investment and continued service in the Natural State."
At approximately 1 million square feet, the distribution center represents an approximate $160 million investment in Pulaski County, where it is expected to create approximately 300 new jobs at full capacity.
"Fifty years after the first Dollar General opened in Arkansas, we are proud to welcome their first-ever distribution center in the Natural State," said Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders. "Central Arkansas is where America's road, river, and rail come together, and with my administration's investments in education and workforce training, companies from across the country and world are deciding to put down roots."
Dollar General provided a $20,000 donation to the Arkansas Food Bank as part of the festivities to help address food insecurity and nourish neighbors in need. In total, Dollar General stores and the North Little Rock distribution center have donated the equivalent of more than 300,000 meals — or approximately 400,000 pounds of food — to the Arkansas Food Bank, the company said.
Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Goodlettsville, Dollar General operates more than 19,000 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, as well as Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico.