Dollar General to Open 10 More DGX Locations in FY2019

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — The dollar channel's push into the convenience store industry is heating up with Dollar General's plan to boost the footprint of its small format concept, DGX.

The dollar store retailer welcomed customers at its latest DGX in downtown Cleveland on June 20. It is the retailer's fourth DGX location; Dollar General plans to open 10 DGX locations in fiscal year 2019, according to Crain's Cleveland Business.

The DGX store format provides urban shoppers with a focused selection of consumable items and instant consumption options in a compact format. Dollar General opened its first DGX location in Nashville in January 2017, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

It measures half the size of a traditional location. In addition to Nashville, the locations are in Philadelphia and Raleigh, N.C.

According to the business news outlet, the Cleveland DGX will offer "items geared for immediate consumption" and will include a soda fountain, a coffee station, grab-and-go sandwiches and salads.

The store also will have "an expanded health and beauty section, a selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and refrigerated food offerings, pet supplies, candies and snacks, paper products and home cleaning supplies," Dollar General said, as well as "items not typically found in quick-trip stores, including a carefully edited assortment of home décor, electronics and seasonal offerings."

Goodlettsville-based Dollar General operates more than 15,597 stores in 44 states.