DoorDash Adds Alcoholic Beverages to Bundle Feature

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash is giving its customers the chance to pair drinks with their meal on the DoorDash platform via Drinks with DoubleDash.

The bundle feature builds onto the DoubleDash capability, which DoorDash launched last year. It allows customers to shop across multiple stores and categories in a single order for no additional delivery fee or order minimum.

Here's how the new bundle feature works:

Once a customer has selected their meal from a restaurant, they scroll to the bottom of the menu where they can browse alcohol options available from a nearby liquor store, convenience store or grocery store.

They add the drink(s) to their order and continue to check out in one cart.

With one tap, the order is placed. Customers need to meet their DoorDash driver, or Dasher, in person and have their ID ready for verification.

"We are excited to unveil the latest DoubleDash innovation with the introduction of Drinks, giving customers the opportunity to pair their perfect drink with any meal on DoorDash, conveniently bundled all in one order," said Ben Damon, product manager at DoorDash. "As we continue on our mission to be the one-stop shop for all local commerce needs, we're excited by the endless possibilities with DoubleDash to connect customers to new categories in a seamless way, while providing incremental growth opportunities for our local convenience, grocery, and liquor store merchants."

Since the launch of Drinks with DoubleDash, DoorDash has uncovered a few common out-of-the-box pairings, such as:

Champagne and burgers

Margaritas and pasta

Sake and pizza

Champagne and Thai food

Cabernet Sauvignon and deli sandwiches

DoorDash has also found that more than half of DoubleDash users are ordering from merchants they've never ordered from before.

Since launching alcohol on the platform last year, DoorDash has more than doubled the number of alcohol stores available through the service. From September 2021 to June 2022, store growth for the category has grown 130 percent, according to the company.

San Francisco-based DoorDash, founded in 2013, is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and Germany.