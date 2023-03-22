DoorDash Launches Rewards Credit Card

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash is teaming up with Chase to launch the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard.

The first-ever DoorDash credit card uses Mastercard as its exclusive payments network and unlocks value and rewards for cardmembers with unlimited cash back on everyday purchases, both on and off the DoorDash platform.

The no-fee DoorDash Rewards Mastercard is a World Elite Mastercard that offers cardholders the chance to earn cash back on delivery and all other purchases made with the card. Specifically:

4 percent cash back on DoorDash and Caviar orders from hundreds of thousands of merchants on the DoorDash platform;

3 percent cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant, online or in-store;

2 percent cash back on grocery stores, online or in-store; and

1 percent cash back on all other purchases.

Cashback redemption options are flexible, allowing cardholders to use rewards to pay for all or part of a DoorDash or Caviar order; receive a statement credit or direct deposit into a bank account; or redeem rewards for gift cards from a variety of brands and retailers.

"As we further our mission to empower local communities and connect people to the best of their neighborhoods, we are thrilled to introduce the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard to give consumers more convenience and value on their everyday purchases from their favorite businesses," said Usman Cheema, senior director of global partnerships at DoorDash. "Together with longstanding partners Chase and Mastercard, we are delighted to offer rewards and cash back opportunities for cardmembers to support their neighborhood businesses. Every order on DoorDash helps local businesses grow, and we're excited to continue championing the prosperity of local communities through our new cardmember benefits offered both on and off the DoorDash platform."

The launch offer for new cardholders includes one free year of the DashPass membership plan, a $96 value, and, for a limited time, a $100 cash bonus after spending $500 on purchases within the first three months from account opening.

DoorDash Rewards Mastercard cardholders can extend their complimentary DashPass membership every anniversary year when they spend $10,000. DashPass membership includes access to benefits including unlimited $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders; 5 percent DoorDash credits back on pickup orders; and member-only offers like DashPass exclusive items and experiences.

Additional exclusive cardholder benefits include: