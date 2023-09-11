Dore Stores Enhances In-Store Operational Efficiencies

KAWKAWLIN, Mich. — Dore Stores Inc. tapped Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) as its software provider for the company's convenience store and retail fuel operations.

The family-owned chain sought out a software solution to streamline its daily business operations in a way that would increase efficiency and simplify operations while maintaining customer satisfaction, the company stated. Specifically, Dore Stores required improved automation and efficiencies for the back office processes, as well as in-store handheld units with the capability to scan vendor deliveries. On the fuel side, the company wanted an opportunity to improve its delivery and billing processes.

Dore Stores also operates The Jerky Outlet chain.

"The support team has been very thorough and timely with responses to our questions," said Jen Dore, director of marketing and vendor relations at Dore Stores. "It's greatly appreciated."

Dore Stores will use ADD eStore for its c-stores and ADD Energy 360/ADD Energy E3 for its retail fuel operations.

The company will also use Atlas Reporting, ADD Systems' solution for business intelligence and reporting.

"We're excited to work alongside the Dore family of stores and Jerky Outlets, helping them streamline their back office processing and bring efficiency to their operations," said Chris Kiernan, director of operations retail/wholesale at ADD Systems.

Since 1973, Flanders, N.J.-based ADD Systems has been a leading provider of software for the convenience store, petroleum distribution and HVAC industries. Its software solutions include ADD Energy E360, ADD Energy E3, ADD eStore, Atlas Reporting, Raven and Pegasus mobile truck computers, as well as SmartConnect, a web services gateway.

Kawkawlin-based Dore Stores operates 15 sites. Founded by Fred Fore in 1976, the company began as one service station and convenience store. In 1992, Dore Stores acquired a store in Alger, Mich., that was well known for its jerky, which eventually led to the opening of The Jerky Outlet, which has nine locations in Michigan.