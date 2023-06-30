Supplier Spotlights: 22nd Century Group Inc., ADD Systems & Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions

Sales and marketing solutions provider Advantage Solutions has formed Marlin Connections, a North American foodservice communications and culinary agency.

The new agency boasts more than 40 years of foodservice expertise and is the result of Advantage Solutions' deliberate focus and investment on foodservice capabilities, according to the company.

Marlin Connections also brings together some of the more notable names in the industry, including Marlin Co., CSSI, The Alchemedia Project and Bon Aperture Studios. These individual teams have been integrated under a streamlined structure and singular brand name to offer clients comprehensive capabilities and offerings.

With connections to the top 100 restaurant chains, Marlin Connections' goal is to be a one-stop partner for all foodservice communications, culinary and content needs from dinner deliveries to groceries to grab-and-go convenience store meals.

"Our investment in foodservice capabilities is paying dividends right as the industry is experiencing a renewal. We are ready to help clients navigate the rapidly changing foodservice landscape and build brands that are as relevant away from home as they are in the grocery aisles," said Alli Welker, general manager at Marlin Connections.

Atomic Brands

Atomic Brands' Monaco Cocktails line entered into a multiyear national marketing partnership with the UFC, the premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization.

Monaco's Hard Lemonade line will become the Official Hard Lemonade of UFC and the Official Canned Vodka Cocktail of UFC, allowing the brand to integrate with key UFC assets, including live events and broadcast features in select U.S.-based Pay-Per-Views and prominent branding inside the league's Octagon during the upcoming 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter.

"We're thrilled to invite the incredible fans behind UFC into the world of Monaco Cocktails and amp up the audience's energy through our best-selling canned cocktails," said Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands. "As an official partner of UFC, we're honored to be a part of an organization that has revolutionized the fan experience."

Monaco and UFC will also collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC's popular digital and social channels, which could potentially reach more than 230 million users worldwide, according to the companies. Additionally, the agreement provides for an annual brand ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.