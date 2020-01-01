Dos Equis has long been enjoyed with lime and salt, and the brand is now putting this combination into a can. With a refreshing hint of natural fruit flavors and a touch of lime and salt, Dos Equis Lime & Salt is arriving in select markets in November. The launch markets include Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Florida and Louisiana. Line-priced with Dos Equis Lager, the new product will initially be available in 24-ounce cans, followed by 12-ounce six-packs starting in spring 2021. Lime-flavored beer attracts different shoppers than traditional beer, and lime is the second-largest flavor in beer behind chelada, according to the maker. The launch is being supported with digital and social media, outdoor advertising, and DJ radio reads to provide relevant local endorsement. Additionally, high-impact retail tools designed for both large and small store formats include pole toppers, tuck cards, shelf wobblers, and cooler decals.