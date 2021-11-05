For consumers looking for a refreshing flavored beer, Dos Equis is providing a new and flavorful way to enjoy its popular cerveza with the Dos Equis Lime & Salt Variety Pack. The 12-pack features four flavors: pineapple, watermelon, cucumber, and lime & salt. Each 12-ounce can contains 135 calories, and has an ABV of 4.2 percent. According to the brand, the Dos Equis Lime & Salt Variety Pack will drive incremental sales and profits for retailers by delivering the same, great Dos Equis taste with a hint of natural fruit flavors and a touch of lime and salt. The new variety pack launched in March in select markets, including Southern California, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Louisiana, Illinois, Oklahoma and Colorado. The brand will look to expand the variety pack to additional core markets later in 2021.