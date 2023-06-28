Duck Thru Food Stores Implements Lottery Management Solution

Ahoskie, N.C. — Jernigan Oil, operator of the Duck Thru Food Stores brand, launches lottery management solution LottoShield across its 56-store network.

The move was intended to leverage cutting-edge technology to streamline operations, the company stated.

"Lottery drives foot traffic and increases basket size, but the manual and error prone accounting process often exposes retailers to the risk of internal theft," said Mehdi Mahmoodi, co-founder of LottoShield. "At LottoShield, our goal is to protect retailers from these challenges. Working with Jernigan Oil … has been a pleasure. Their adoption of LottoShield has led many of their peers to follow suit."

LottoShield integrates with state lotteries and point-of-sale systems to optimize and secure the lottery category. By automating inventory reconciliation, invoice processing and manual entry, LottoShield reduces the daily time spent on lottery management to just a few minutes, according to the company.

Additionally, LottoShield strengthens loss prevention efforts by reducing the time it takes to discover theft down to 24 hours or less, making it harder for theft to continue unnoticed.

"LottoShield has helped our organization tremendously. Our team members are spending less time on lottery reconciliation paperwork and have more time to perform other job duties," said Miles Harrell, vice president of retail operations at Jernigan Oil. "This has hopefully allowed us to provide better customer service and maintain cleaner stores. We are happy to be partnered with LottoShield."

Since 2021, LottoShield has been adopted by hundreds of retailers across the United States, ranging from single-site operators to chains with more than 450 locations.

Duck Thru operates more than 50 stores throughout eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.