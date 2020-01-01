Press enter to search
Dunkaroos Relaunch

A fan-favorite snack of the '90s returns to c-stores nationwide.
Dunkaroos

General Mills Convenience is bringing back the nostalgic cookie brand Dunkaroos this summer. The brand has been gone from store shelves since 2012. The beloved cookie and icing combo of the 90’s is relaunching in its most-requested flavor: vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles. The suggested retail price is $1.99 per 1.5-ounce tray. Each carton includes 12 individually packaged units. Dunkaroos originally hit the market in 1992. 

