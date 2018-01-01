Press enter to search
Dunkin’ Donuts Cookies & Cream Bottled Iced Coffee

New variety is the fifth in the RTD beverage line.

Dunkin’ Donuts unveiled Cookies & Cream as the newest variety to join its line of bottled, ready-to-drink (RTD) iced coffee beverages. Available now, Cookies & Cream joins Dunkin’s four other RTD flavor favorites, including Original, Mocha, Espresso and French Vanilla. The Coca-Cola Co. and its bottling partners have been manufacturing and distributing prepackaged Dunkin’ Donuts branded bottled beverages since the beginning of 2017. The bottled Dunkin’ Donuts Iced Coffee beverages are made according to Dunkin’ Donuts’ specifications using high-quality Arabica coffee blends with real milk and sugar. 

