E-Z Dispenser Gravity Feed Cigarette Cartons

Republic Tobacco LP unveiled new patented technology for dispensing cigarette filter tubes. E-Z Dispenser gravity feed cartons for king and 100MM sizes allow cigarette filter tubes to be dispensed one at a time without damage. The E-Z Dispenser boxes can be opened the conventional way by pulling open the top lid, or they can be used in the new gravity feed mode. The gravity feed is easily engaged by pulling down the corner flap on the front of the carton. Filter tubes continue to drop down into the corner as each is taken out, and by removing them at the filter tip end from the dispenser, surrounding tubes aren't crushed. This new technology will be available in the Gambler, Tubecut, TOP and Premier brands beginning in early summer. Pricing remains the same.