U.S. Drivers Surpass 100 Billion Miles on E15

WASHINGTON, D.C. — American drivers surpassed the milestone of 100 billion miles driven on E15 fuel, according to updated data released by Growth Energy.

Drivers across the country can reportedly save 15 cents per gallon on average after filling up with the 15% biofuel blend. Last summer, some states saw drivers save as much as 60 cents per gallon using E15.

"At Growth Energy, we are proud to lead the charge on American-made, plant-based fuels," said CEO Emily Skor. "Homegrown biofuels deliver value for consumers at the pump, value for American agriculture and rural communities, and value for our nation's climate goals. We're proud of the 100 billion miles driven on E15 and excited that consumers have access to an affordable, earth-friendly option to fuel their travels."

Unrestricted sales of E15 have been allowed since 2019, but sales of the blend may again be restricted this summer due to a 2021 D.C. Circuit Court ruling in favor of oil refiners which overturned the rule allowing E15 to be sold year-round without the issuance of an annual emergency waiver from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Skor pointed to the 100 billion-mile milestone as a reason federal lawmakers should craft a legislative solution that provides for the unrestricted sale of E15 in every state, all year long.

"There aren't very many products on the market today that allow consumers to both save money and lower their carbon emissions at the same time. E15 is one of them," she said. "We need a permanent fix to ensure retailers can continue to offer this fuel option and consumers can continue to rely on it to quickly and easily lower their fuel costs and shrink their carbon footprint."

Growth Energy is a national organization representing the producers and supporters of ethanol.