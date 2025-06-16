 Skip to main content

EagleStores Enters Indiana

The retailer will convert a recently acquired site into a modern, high-efficiency c-store.
Angela Hanson
EageStores storefront

DAYTON, Ohio — EagleStores, the convenience store arm of R&R Takhar Oil Co., enters a new state following its acquisition of a site in Indiana.

The site will undergo a full raze-and-rebuild process that transforms it into a modern, high-efficiency convenience store with a sleek, customer-focused design and updated fueling infrastructure, according to the retailer.

The expansion to Indiana marks a major milestone for EagleStores, which now has more than 80 corporate-owned locations across the Midwest.

"Indiana has been on our radar for some time, and we're thrilled to officially plant our flag there," said a company spokesperson. "This is just the beginning of what we envision as long-term, sustained growth across new markets."

Simultaneous with EagleStores' move into Indiana, parent company R&R Takhar Oil is expanding its fuel distribution operations into the Michigan dealer market. It recently signed a multistore operator, representing a significant move into one of the most competitive regions in the Midwest, the company said.

R&R now supplies fuel and support to more than 300 dealer-operated sites, offering brands such as Marathon, ARCO, bp, Shell and others.

"Our dealer business has been growing steadily, but the entrance into Michigan is a strategic push that reflects our commitment to building strong, long-term partnerships," the spokesperson added. "We aim to offer dealers the support, pricing and service they need to thrive, while also expanding our fuel distribution footprint."

R&R Takhar Oil and EagleStores will continue to focus on strategic site development, modernization and regional diversification. The company is actively exploring additional acquisition opportunities, new-to-industry sites and dealer partnerships throughout the Midwest and beyond.

Dayton, Ohio-based R&R Takhar Oil is a leading distributor of fuel and various petroleum products across Ohio and neighboring states.

