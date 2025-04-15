 Skip to main content

Easter 2025 Spending Expected to Approach Record Levels

The amount is above last year's $22.4 billion, and nearing the $24 billion spent in 2023.
Danielle Romano
NATIONAL REPORT — As Easter approaches, consumers are prepared to celebrate the holiday despite economic uncertainties.

According to the annual survey by National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics, consumers plan to spend a total of $23.6 billion on Easter this year. The amount is above last year's $22.4 billion, and approaching the record $24 billion spent in 2023.

"As we witnessed throughout the pandemic, holidays such as Easter are especially meaningful for Americans during times of uncertainty," said NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen. "During this time of economic uncertainty, consumers are prioritizing their Easter celebrations and retailers are ready to help them enjoy this special occasion with loved ones."

NRF Easter spending 2025

The most popular Easter purchasing categories include: 

  • Candy (92%) — Consumers expect to spend $3.3 billion on candy.
  • Food (89%) — Consumers expect to spend $7.4 billion on food.
  • Gifts (65%) — Consumers expect to spend $3.8 billion on gifts.
  • Decorations (51%) — Consumers expect to spend $1.7 billion on decorations.
  • Clothing (49%) — Consumers expect to spend$3.5 billion on clothing.

Additionally, consumers expect to spend $1.9 billion on flowers.

More than half of consumers plan to cook a holiday meal (58%), visit friends and family (55%) and attend church (45%) on Easter Sunday, April 20. A majority of families with kids (54%) are planning an Easter egg hunt at home.

Discount stores continue to be the most popular shopping destination for Easter items, with more than half of shoppers (55%) planning to visit one. Other shopping destinations include department stores (44%), online (36%) and local small businesses (26%).

Like other major holidays, most consumers (63%) are inspired by tradition to shop for Easter-related items. However, great deals also play a role, with 36% influenced by sales or promotions. Nearly one-third (32%) shop because it is a fun social activity with family and friends, NRF and Prosper Analytics found.

"Even though a majority of consumers plan to celebrate the religious holiday with friends and family, others will still take advantage of holiday-related sales," said Prosper Analytics Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist. "Retailer deals and promotions offer those who don't celebrate Easter an opportunity to buy candy, food and other items."

Of those who do not plan to celebrate Easter, 54% are still expecting to spend an average of $25.43 per person on holiday-related items, $5 more than last year.

This year's survey polled 7,970 adult consumers from March 3-7.

Prosper Insights & Analytics is a global leader in consumer intent data serving the financial services, marketing technology and retail industries.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NRF advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed. 

Chocolate Will Be "Hopping" Off the Shelves

Americans are set to indulge in a chocolate extravaganza, with 73 million pounds of chocolate expected to be consumed this holiday season — likely equating to more than $2 billion in sales, according to findings from Cargill.

chocolate bunny

For comparison, according to Cargill, that's enough chocolate to:

  • Create more than 1 billion chocolate eggs weighing 1 ounce each.
  • Craft nearly 400 million chocolate bunnies weighing 3 ounces each — enough to line them up end-to-end from New York City to Los Angeles more than 8 times.
  • Fill more than 146 million Easter baskets with half a pound of chocolate each.

Eight of 10 consumers say holidays like Easter provide a good excuse to indulge in chocolate and that they believe chocolate is okay in moderation. Nearly all consumers have a preference in chocolate type, with milk chocolate being the most universally favored at nearly 50%, Cargill's proprietary research found.

"Easter is all about traditions, and chocolate is at the heart of it," said John Satumba, global vice president of food innovation for Cargill. "Whether it's a classic bunny, a creamy egg or something new and unexpected, we're proud to help some of the most iconic brands create unforgettable Easter moments for consumers."

According to Satumba, consumers are seeking out heightened sensory and taste experiences. Nostalgic flavors like caramel and peanut butter blended with chocolate remain favorites. But chocolate connoisseurs are embracing a mix of sweet, salty, spicy and sour flavors, too, he noted.

Headquartered in Minnesota, Cargill connects farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials.

