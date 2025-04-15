Easter 2025 Spending Expected to Approach Record Levels

The most popular Easter purchasing categories include:

Candy (92%) — Consumers expect to spend $3.3 billion on candy.

Food (89%) — Consumers expect to spend $7.4 billion on food.

Gifts (65%) — Consumers expect to spend $3.8 billion on gifts.

Decorations (51%) — Consumers expect to spend $1.7 billion on decorations.

Clothing (49%) — Consumers expect to spend$3.5 billion on clothing.

Additionally, consumers expect to spend $1.9 billion on flowers.

More than half of consumers plan to cook a holiday meal (58%), visit friends and family (55%) and attend church (45%) on Easter Sunday, April 20. A majority of families with kids (54%) are planning an Easter egg hunt at home.

Discount stores continue to be the most popular shopping destination for Easter items, with more than half of shoppers (55%) planning to visit one. Other shopping destinations include department stores (44%), online (36%) and local small businesses (26%).

Like other major holidays, most consumers (63%) are inspired by tradition to shop for Easter-related items. However, great deals also play a role, with 36% influenced by sales or promotions. Nearly one-third (32%) shop because it is a fun social activity with family and friends, NRF and Prosper Analytics found.

"Even though a majority of consumers plan to celebrate the religious holiday with friends and family, others will still take advantage of holiday-related sales," said Prosper Analytics Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist. "Retailer deals and promotions offer those who don't celebrate Easter an opportunity to buy candy, food and other items."

Of those who do not plan to celebrate Easter, 54% are still expecting to spend an average of $25.43 per person on holiday-related items, $5 more than last year.

This year's survey polled 7,970 adult consumers from March 3-7.

Prosper Insights & Analytics is a global leader in consumer intent data serving the financial services, marketing technology and retail industries.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NRF advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed.

Chocolate Will Be "Hopping" Off the Shelves

Americans are set to indulge in a chocolate extravaganza, with 73 million pounds of chocolate expected to be consumed this holiday season — likely equating to more than $2 billion in sales, according to findings from Cargill.