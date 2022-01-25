Eco-Products Compostable Takeout Containers

Eco-Products' Vanguard line of compostable takeout containers now offers seven new options for retailers and restaurants seeking environmentally preferable options. The two-piece containers are made from plant-based sugarcane fiber and certified as compostable. Retailers can choose from round, oval, square and rectangle container shapes, including some with compartments. They are microwavable and freezable, and their molded construction is designed for strength and style, according to the company. All Vanguard containers use a proprietary chemistry to achieve grease resistance without the use of PFAs.