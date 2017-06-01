Edikio All-in-One Price Labeling Systems

Blanc Display Group has partnered with thermal printer manufacturer Evolis to launch the Edikio line of all-in-one price labeling systems. These compact printers produce customized, on-demand price tags in seconds. Blanc Display Group is offering three Edikio printer packages: Access, Flex and Duplex. The basic model Access ($690) produces single-sided, credit card-size signage for businesses using 100 or less price tags on the shelf and requiring one or two updates a year. The Flex ($1,390), suited to businesses using 100 to 300 tags or labels a year with several price updates, offers flexibility in tag size: long format or credit card-size. The Duplex ($2,190) features single- and double-sided, credit card-size printing capabilities, with upgraded software to include multi-user rights and automatic detection of tag information changes. Additional discounts may be available based on volume sales.