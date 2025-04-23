EG America Adds Mobile Device Trade-In Kiosks to C-stores

"This partnership allows our guests to easily and sustainably turn in their old and used devices and be compensated instantly," said Nick Unkovic, chief transformation and strategy officer at EG America. "We're committed to finding new and innovative ways to differentiate our stores while also providing value and convenience to our guests, and ecoATM's trade-in kiosks do just that."

The initial kiosk rollout began earlier in 2025 at four EG America banners across four states. The company plans to install more than 500 kiosks.

"We're excited to partner with EG America and see our kiosks in convenience stores for the first time," said Neil Fried, senior vice president, corporate development, ecoATM Gazelle. "With more than 50 million devices collected so far — reducing greenhouse gas emissions similar to removing over 3.3K cars from the road per year — we are expanding rapidly and thrilled to drive our mission of building a sustainable future by eliminating e-waste one device at a time."

Westborough-based EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.

EG America is also a three-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program along with its supplier partners.