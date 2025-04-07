EG America Rolls Out 99-Cent Beverage Offers

The pricing is a throwback to when Cumberland Farms sold its staple Farmhouse blend coffee at 99 cents for 15 years, the company said.

The offer is limited to one 99-cent beverage per day, per guest, and excludes Sprint convenience stores.

The promotion comes soon after EG America relaunched the SmartRewards program. According to the retailer, the reimagined, next-generation SmartRewards program moves beyond points and perks for a future-focused investment in customer connections. Along with discounts, members can enjoy a membership tier program, exclusive sweepstakes, first-to-market product launches and more.

"This relaunch represents a huge step forward for EG America and our guests," EG America President and CEO John Carey said at the time of the relaunch. "SmartRewards is more than a program — it's our way of saying, 'We see you. We value you.' Thanks to our partnership with PAR, we're excited to create deeper connections and unforgettable experiences for every guest."



Westborough-based EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.

EG America is also a three-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program along with its supplier partners.