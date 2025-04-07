 Skip to main content

EG America Rolls Out 99-Cent Beverage Offers

SmartRewards members can enjoy discounted coffee and fountain drinks throughout April.
Angela Hanson
99-cent coffee at Cumberland Farms

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is giving customers a new chance to save on hot and cold beverages. 

The convenience retailer is rolling out 99-cent coffee at Cumberland Farms convenience stores and 99-cent fountain drinks at the company's other convenience banners, including Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores.

The special pricing is available to members of the SmartRewards loyalty program with a completed profile — including a registered mobile number and email address — through the end of April.

The pricing is a throwback to when Cumberland Farms sold its staple Farmhouse blend coffee at 99 cents for 15 years, the company said.

The offer is limited to one 99-cent beverage per day, per guest, and excludes Sprint convenience stores.

The promotion comes soon after EG America relaunched the SmartRewards program. According to the retailer, the reimagined, next-generation SmartRewards program moves beyond points and perks for a future-focused investment in customer connections. Along with discounts, members can enjoy a membership tier program, exclusive sweepstakes, first-to-market product launches and more.

"This relaunch represents a huge step forward for EG America and our guests," EG America President and CEO John Carey said at the time of the relaunch. "SmartRewards is more than a program — it's our way of saying, 'We see you. We value you.' Thanks to our partnership with PAR, we're excited to create deeper connections and unforgettable experiences for every guest."

Westborough-based EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.

EG America is also a three-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program along with its supplier partners.

