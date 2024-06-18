EG America Banners Serve Up $5 Meal Deals

"Our new $5 summer meal deals offer our guests a quick meal on the go, at a great price," said Brian Ferguson, chief marketing officer at EG America. "Start with your favorite roller grill or with pizza and add a 1-liter drink and a bag of chips — that's a great value for just $5."

The meal deal runs all summer, from June 19 through Sept. 3 at all participating EG America locations.

The convenience retailer also invites customers to sweeten up their morning with a doughnut combo that includes two doughnuts and one large hot or iced coffee for $4. The promotion also runs June 19 through Sept. 4.

"Few food items go better with coffee than a doughnut, and with this deal, we're offering our guests both," said Michael Limoges, EG America's senior vice president of store operations. "Two doughnuts and a large hot or iced coffee, that's a great combination and a great deal."

EG America also invites customers to power up with coffee.

"We're known for our coffee and our XL cup size lets our guests enjoy even more of what they love," Limoges added. "Our largest size coffee brings convenience and value to our guests, and it's a great example of our enhanced product offerings."

EG America operates more than 1,600 retail locations and employs more than 18,000 team members across multiple U.S. convenience store brands. It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer. Its banners include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill convenience stores.