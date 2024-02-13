EG America Bolsters Leadership Team

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America brought on board two new additions to its leadership team: Brian Ferguson as chief marketing officer and Brian Potvin as vice president of procurement.

Ferguson will be responsible for retail merchandising, food and dispensed beverage, marketing, category management, and all merchandising support functions, while Potvin will lead the centralization of the procurement process across EG America's 10 retail banners and its corporate support functions.

Both positions are intended to support the company's long-term growth strategy.

"We are thrilled to have Brian Ferguson and Brian Potvin join the EG America team. Their extensive experience and expertise in their respective areas will help drive our go-to-market strategy and strengthen vital areas of our business," said John Carey, president and CEO of EG America. "We are entering an exciting chapter in our company's history, and with their addition to our leadership team, we are poised to take EG America, and our banners, to the next level."