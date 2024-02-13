EG America Bolsters Leadership Team

Ferguson most recently served as chief merchant for Pilot Co. Prior to that, he held a variety of senior roles with AM Retail Group, The Children's Place and Abercrombie & Fitch.
Potvin previously held several strategic procurement and financial inventory control roles at BJ's Wholesale Club before most recently serving as vice president of procurement at Sevita Health.
EG America operates more than 1,600 retail locations and employs more than 18,000 team members across multiple U.S. convenience store brands, which include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores.
It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer.