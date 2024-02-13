EG America Bolsters Leadership Team

Brian Ferguson and Brian Potvin are both veterans of the retail industry.
Amanda Koprowski
Associate Editor
Koprowski Headshot
Brian Ferguson headshot
Brian Ferguson

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America brought on board two new additions to its leadership team: Brian Ferguson as chief marketing officer and Brian Potvin as vice president of procurement.

[Read more: CSN EXCLUSIVE: EG America Takes Part in Addressing Opioid Crisis]

Ferguson will be responsible for retail merchandising, food and dispensed beverage, marketing, category management, and all merchandising support functions, while Potvin will lead the centralization of the procurement process across EG America's 10 retail banners and its corporate support functions. 

Both positions are intended to support the company's long-term growth strategy.

"We are thrilled to have Brian Ferguson and Brian Potvin join the EG America team. Their extensive experience and expertise in their respective areas will help drive our go-to-market strategy and strengthen vital areas of our business," said John Carey, president and CEO of EG America. "We are entering an exciting chapter in our company's history, and with their addition to our leadership team, we are poised to take EG America, and our banners, to the next level."

Brian Potvin headshot
Brian Potvin

Ferguson most recently served as chief merchant for Pilot Co. Prior to that, he held a variety of senior roles with AM Retail Group, The Children's Place and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Potvin previously held several strategic procurement and financial inventory control roles at BJ's Wholesale Club before most recently serving as vice president of procurement at Sevita Health.

[Read more: EG America Names New President & CEO]

EG America operates more than 1,600 retail locations and employs more than 18,000 team members across multiple U.S. convenience store brands, which include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores. 

It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds