EG America Launches Summer Hiring Spree

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America, like many other retailers across the convenience store channel, is preparing for the busy summer season with a hiring initiative.

The Westborough-based company is hiring nearly 7,500 new team members over the next few months across 10 banners: Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores.

Positions include full- and part-time guest service associates, foodservice leaders and managers, as well as store support roles and CDL drivers.