EG America Launches Summer Hiring Spree
"We are thrilled to welcome motivated, friendly and hard-working individuals to join our growing teams, many of whom will stay on well past this summer and grow their careers here at EG America," said Kieran Carr, director of talent acquisition. "During these busy summer months, our stores across the country see a significant increase in traffic and activity, so it's an exciting time for jobseekers in these communities to join our team."
EG America is committed to creating an inclusive culture by employing self-driven, friendly individuals who appreciate the unique experiences of each other and of those that visit the stores, the company stated. The organization provides all team members the opportunity to pursue a sustainable and successful career through structured, hands-on training and development plans, including a Manager in Training Academy for future leaders pursuing store manager roles who want to operate and grow successful businesses. The company also has a strong commitment to promoting from within.
Some of the benefits offered at EG America include:
- Competitive pay and benefits, including the "Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow" program, which allows team members to receive their earned wages before payday.
- Access to paid time off, comprehensive medical and dental coverage, wellness incentives and a health savings account.
- 401k with company match, as well as employee discounts, tuition reimbursement and an Employee Assistance Program.
Interested candidates can apply here.
EG America operates more than 1,600 retail locations and employs more than 18,000 team members across multiple U.S. convenience store brands. It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer.