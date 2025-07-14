EG America Expands Online Ordering & Delivery Options

"We're laser focused on providing our guests with the convenience to shop our stores where, when and how they prefer," said Whitney Johnson, senior vice president, marketing. "Through our partnership with Vroom Delivery, we were able to rapidly expand our delivery options and streamline back-office operations at the same time. Vroom Delivery's expertise in the convenience industry, as well as with our other technology partners, helped expedite time to launch resulting in an immediate positive business impact."

Vroom's integration with DoorDash's Retail API ensures that DoorDash customers will be able to quickly and easily find any one of the thousands of products in EG America's catalog when they search for specific products in the DoorDash app, the company said.

Additionally, Vroom's integration with PDI's Commerce API allows orders to flow directly into EG America's backoffice with the correct pricing and markups, eliminating the need to manually ring up orders at the cash register. This saves valuable time for store staff, who only need to pick and bag items once they receive the order.

"We are thrilled to be chosen as EG America's partner for their online ordering and delivery program." said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery. "The company's extensive product offering, diverse geographies and multiple banners will highlight the power of the Vroom platform and its capabilities. We expect EG America to generate significant new revenue over the coming months as we continue to scale with them."

All EG America brands are part of the launch, which currently spans 23 states across the country.

Headquartered in Westborough, EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. EG America operates Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores. It is owned by United Kingdom-based EG Group.