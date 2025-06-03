 Skip to main content

EG America Introduces New Grab-and-Go Food Offers

The convenience chain also debuts a Sensible Snacks program.
Danielle Romano
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is gearing up to fuel up travels' desire for quick and sensible options on the go during their summer road trips.

Debuting with the unofficial start to summer on Memorial Day, all EG America c-stores now feature an Express Case filled with an assortment of fresh sandwiches in easy to open clamshell packaging. The case also includes products from national brands new to the EG America assortment, including items from Chobani, Sabra, Hillshire Farm and Kings Hawaiian.

"Our new grab-and-go options are for guests looking for something quick, fresh and easy-to-eat," said Kate Weisman, category manager, commissary for EG America. "We recognize our guests are busy and often eat on the road, especially during the summer, so these new delicious ready-to-go food options provide the ease, quality and variety guests are looking for at an affordable price."

EG America also introduced a Sensible Snacks program, providing guests with more mindful snack options, which include popular brands such as Calbee Harvest Snaps, Jackson's Sweet Potato Chips, Hippeas Chickpea Puffs, Lesser Evil Popcorn and Garden Veggie Straws. 

"The variety of snacks we offer has always been a popular selling point with our guests, many of whom are looking for tasty, on-the-go snacks," said Mark Kurland, senior category manager – center store, EG America. "We're confident our Sensible Snacks program will give our guests even more mindful snack options that are not only easy to find and convenient, but also reasonably priced."

EG America banners including Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Tom Thumb, Loaf N'Jug and Turkey Hill stores are offering a buy one, get one 50% off promotion on all Sensible Snacks through June 24. 

Headquartered in Westborough, EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. EG America is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K., Ireland, Europe, Australia and the United States.

