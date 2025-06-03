EG America Introduces New Grab-and-Go Food Offers

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is gearing up to fuel up travels' desire for quick and sensible options on the go during their summer road trips.

Debuting with the unofficial start to summer on Memorial Day, all EG America c-stores now feature an Express Case filled with an assortment of fresh sandwiches in easy to open clamshell packaging. The case also includes products from national brands new to the EG America assortment, including items from Chobani, Sabra, Hillshire Farm and Kings Hawaiian.

"Our new grab-and-go options are for guests looking for something quick, fresh and easy-to-eat," said Kate Weisman, category manager, commissary for EG America. "We recognize our guests are busy and often eat on the road, especially during the summer, so these new delicious ready-to-go food options provide the ease, quality and variety guests are looking for at an affordable price."