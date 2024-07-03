EG America Joins Fuel Discount Network

"We are pleased to partner with WEX to bring this valuable offer to their network," said David Masuret, senior vice president, petroleum supply and operations at EG America. "We pride ourselves on always offering quality, convenience and value to all of our guests, and now WEX members can enjoy an even greater savings on fuel across all 10 of our banners, nationwide."

The WEX EDGE savings network includes pre-negotiated fuel discounts at participating locations nationwide plus savings on other essential products and services to keep businesses moving more efficiently.

[Read more: Shell Inks Pact With WEX for Fleet Card Management]

"The addition of EG America to the WEX EDGE savings network offers WEX North American fleet customers access to an even broader array of locations where they can save money on fuel," said Jeff Stuck, director of merchant & partner development at WEX. "Teaming up with EG America, a key player in the fuel industry, furthers our commitment to providing value to WEX customers."

Portland, Maine-based WEX offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. The company aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential.

EG America operates more than 1,600 retail locations and employs more than 18,000 team members across multiple U.S. convenience store brands. It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer.