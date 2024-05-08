Shell Inks Pact With WEX for Fleet Card Management

"With more than 19.4 million commercial vehicles serviced globally, customers and partners rely on WEX's software and payments solutions to simplify the fleet management process," said Melissa Smith, WEX chair, CEO and president. "WEX's technological expertise in fleet mobility combines with Shell's significant brand presence across North America to provide an operational advantage for enterprise-level fleet operators and small business fleets alike. This agreement illustrates the power of WEX's global commerce platform and our continued commitment to simplifying the business of running a business."

Portland-based WEX is a global commerce platform that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential.

The portfolio of Shell Fleet Cards includes the Shell Fleet Navigator Card, Shell Fleet Plus Card and the Shell Small Business Card (only available in the United States).

Shell Fleet Cards provide businesses with more control, convenience, savings and security for managing employees, expenditures and processes, according to the company. Shell Fleet Navigator Card will soon add electric vehicle payment solutions for en route charging and home charging in the United States.

In the United States, Shell serves around 8 million customers per day with a brand presence at approximately 12,000 fueling stations across 49 states, and globally serves around 32 million customers per day at its mobility sites.