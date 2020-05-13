EG America Renews Distribution Partnership With McLane

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America and McLane Co. Inc. are renewing their multi-year distribution partnership. The new contract period began on April 18.

McLane has serviced EG America for the past several years and covers distribution of all convenience store categories, including tobacco, grocery, candy and snacks, and store supplies.

The convenience store operator will leverage its partnership with McLane by:

Rolling out marketing campaigns nationwide and build on the brand equity of it acquired business, in addition to utilizing McLane's national, regional and local data to maximize its offerings to consumers.

McLane's Virtual Trade Show (VTS), an online trade show offering new products, deals, and promotions, will provide EG Group with savings on critical items for their stores.

Additionally, EG America will continue to utilize McLane's scale of 24 grocery distribution centers across the U.S., except for Cumberland Farms and Fastrac which self-distribute.

"Working with McLane has helped us add value to our business with their quick access to data analysis, as well as their impressive scale," said George Fournier, president at EG America. "We look forward to our continued partnership."

EG America operates 1,700 c-stores in 31 states. In the span of two years, it acquired Kroger’s c-store portfolio, Cumberland Farms, Minit Mart, Certified Oil and Fastrac.

"EG America is a valued McLane customer. During our relationship, they have shown great partnership in helping grow sales and profitability for both entities," said Vito Maurici, senior vice president of sales, McLane. "We look forward to working with them for the next several years and beyond."

Temple, Texas-based McLane Co., a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, the company operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private fleets. McLane buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, it provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors Inc.