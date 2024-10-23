EG America Rewards Store Employee in Guest Experience Sweepstakes

"Jillian and the team here in Spearfish are truly dedicated and take pride in what they do inside this store, every day," Warren said. "They work hard and are very involved with the community, and in fact, they know most of our guests by name. It's truly a pleasure to present Jillian with this award."

Since the inception of the sweepstakes in 2022, the company has rewarded team members with once-in-a-lifetime prizes including $10,000 shopping sprees; VIP NASCAR and NBA All Star weekend experiences; tickets to the MTV Video Music Awards, Disney World and the Super Bowl; and a new Jeep Cherokee Latitude, which was last year's grand prize.

"Recognizing our hard-working team members has always been a part of what we do here at EG America," said Mike Limoges, senior vice president of store operations at EG America. "Our store team members not only support our guests, but they drive the success of our business and our mission to become the top one-stop convenience destination."

EG America operates more than 1,500 convenience stores and has 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Australia, and the U.S.