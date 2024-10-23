 Skip to main content

EG America Rewards Store Employee in Guest Experience Sweepstakes

Jillian Mayer will receive $40,000 for her team's commitment to customer service.
Danielle Romano
EG America_employee sweepstakes
Jillian Mayer (second from left) qualified for the grand prize because her store received a high guest experience score.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is awarding one employee for her commitment to customer service.

The Massachusetts-based convenience retail company recently awarded Jillian Mayer, guest service leader at the chain's Loaf N' Jug store in Spearfish, S.D., with $40,000 in cash as the grand prize winner of the "Be Our Best for Our Guests" sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes is one of many ways EG America recognizes team members who go above and beyond for guests and contribute to creating a collaborative and engaging work environment across its 10 convenience store brands, which include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

Mayer and her colleagues were paid a surprise visit by EG America Divisional Vice President Heather Warren while working their shift. She qualified for the grand prize because her store received a high guest experience score and significantly increased sales over the past year.

"Jillian and the team here in Spearfish are truly dedicated and take pride in what they do inside this store, every day," Warren said. "They work hard and are very involved with the community, and in fact, they know most of our guests by name. It's truly a pleasure to present Jillian with this award."

[Read more: EG America Debuts New Food Concepts]

Since the inception of the sweepstakes in 2022, the company has rewarded team members with once-in-a-lifetime prizes including $10,000 shopping sprees; VIP NASCAR and NBA All Star weekend experiences; tickets to the MTV Video Music Awards, Disney World and the Super Bowl; and a new Jeep Cherokee Latitude, which was last year's grand prize.

"Recognizing our hard-working team members has always been a part of what we do here at EG America," said Mike Limoges, senior vice president of store operations at EG America. "Our store team members not only support our guests, but they drive the success of our business and our mission to become the top one-stop convenience destination."

EG America operates more than 1,500 convenience stores and has 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Australia, and the U.S.

